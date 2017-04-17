A's Stephen Vogt gets time off from behind the plate
Stephen Vogt will see some reduction in his number of games behind the plate with the arrival of Bruce Maxwell, called up Monday. OAKLAND Monday's promotion of Bruce Maxwell to the big league roster in Oakland means less time behind the plate for catcher Stephen Vogt.
