A's score early, play error-free, top Texas 9-1

Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus, right, drops his bat after striking out as Oakland Athletics catcher Josh Phegley heads to the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, April 19, 2017. less Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus, right, drops his bat after striking out as Oakland Athletics catcher Josh Phegley heads to the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, ... more Oakland Athletics' Chad Pinder, right, is congratulated by third base coach Chip Hale after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.