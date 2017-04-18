A's score early, play error-free, top...

A's score early, play error-free, top Texas 9-1

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus, right, drops his bat after striking out as Oakland Athletics catcher Josh Phegley heads to the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, April 19, 2017. less Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus, right, drops his bat after striking out as Oakland Athletics catcher Josh Phegley heads to the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, ... more Oakland Athletics' Chad Pinder, right, is congratulated by third base coach Chip Hale after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15) Apr '15 EARL SCOTT 1
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,270 • Total comments across all topics: 280,444,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC