A's Raul Alcantara tries to prove he's worthy of rotation
The A's inserted Raul Alcantara into the rotation when Sonny Gray went down with a lat strain during spring training. On the eve of Alcantara's season debut in Texas, the soft-spoken pitcher from Barahona, Dominican Republic, appeared confident and composed at his Coliseum locker, eager to prove himself as an integral part of the A's.
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
