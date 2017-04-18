A's Liam Hendriks feels his struggles...

A's Liam Hendriks feels his struggles not far from being solved

OAKLAND The temptation is to look at the rotten start Liam Hendriks has gotten off to this season and chalk it up to just another angst-filled April for the A's right-handed reliever. Manager Bob Melvin sees it that way, saying that he knows Hendriks, who allowed two runs in the ninth inning Monday to inflate his ERA to 11.57, will get it going before too much longer.

