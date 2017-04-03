A's lefty reliever can see better than after after ditching contact lenses for glasses on the mound
A's reliever Sean Doolittle is ditching his contact lenses for some new glasses that let him see the game in a new light OAKLAND There will be a new look this season for Sean Doolittle, a bit of Rick "Wild Thing" Vaughn creeping into real baseball. Doolittle, who has treated his chronic poor eyesight with contact lens through the early stages of his career, has taken to wearing new glasses, and not the classic frump glasses that Charlie Sheen styled as the Wild Thing in "Major League."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC