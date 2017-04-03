A's lefty reliever can see better tha...

A's lefty reliever can see better than after after ditching contact lenses for glasses on the mound

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

A's reliever Sean Doolittle is ditching his contact lenses for some new glasses that let him see the game in a new light OAKLAND There will be a new look this season for Sean Doolittle, a bit of Rick "Wild Thing" Vaughn creeping into real baseball. Doolittle, who has treated his chronic poor eyesight with contact lens through the early stages of his career, has taken to wearing new glasses, and not the classic frump glasses that Charlie Sheen styled as the Wild Thing in "Major League."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15) Apr '15 EARL SCOTT 1
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,291 • Total comments across all topics: 280,058,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC