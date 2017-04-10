Aoki homers, drives in 2 runs as Astros beat A's 7-2
Nori Aoki homered and drove in two runs to help the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 Friday night for their third straight win. Brian McCann had three RBIs with a two-run double and a sacrifice fly to help Dallas Keuchel win in Oakland for the first time in seven games, including six starts.
