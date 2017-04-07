The Los Angeles Angels have placed right-hander Garrett Richards on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right biceps Angels place Richards on DL with strained right biceps The Los Angeles Angels have placed right-hander Garrett Richards on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right biceps Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pbWOSZ Los Angeles Angels pitcher Garrett Richards, left, leaves the field with a trainer after being relieved during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, April 5, 2017. ANAHEIM, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.