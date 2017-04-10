After 10+ years, Oakland A's finally remove tarps

After more than 10 years, the tarps on the upper-level seats at the Oakland Coliseum will be removed for the rest of the Oakland A's season, according to team president Dave Kaval. The team began removing the tarps Tuesday morning on the View Level in preparation for the A's upcoming homestand, which runs Friday through April 23. During that time, all tickets in the View Level will be on sale for $15, with half of the ticket sales going to Oakland Promise -- a career initiative which aims to triple the number of college graduates from Oakland within the next 10 years by ensuring every child graduates high school with the expectations, resources and skills to complete college and be successful in a career.

