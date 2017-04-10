Aa s bullpen falters in loss to Astros

Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

OAKLAND >> The A's entered the season holding their bullpen - featuring four former or current big league closers - in high regard as one of very few bright spots on the team. That bright spot failed them in Saturday's 10-6 loss to the Houston Astros.

