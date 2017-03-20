Yankees: McKinney Could Be The Steal In The Trade For Torres

Yankees' prospect Billy McKinney continues to shine in the opportunities he's been given this Spring Training. Could he be a 'diamond in the rough' as part of the Chapman trade that sent Torres to the Yanks? Last July, the Yankees made a deal with the Cubs who sent their top prospect, shortstop Gleyber Torres , to New York in return for Aroldis Chapman .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yanks Go Yard.