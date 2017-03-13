World Baseball Classic 2017: Ryan Lavarnway leads Team Israel into 2nd Round
The 2017 World Baseball Classic is well underway, and the biggest story so far revolves around Team Israel. This is the first time Israel has qualified for the WBC, and they've made the most of it so far by sweeping through their first-round pool and advancing at the expense of perennial contender South Korea.
