With Marin pitcher, another surprise Team Israel win

With Marin pitcher, another surprise Team Israel win

19 hrs ago

Helped by a scoreless inning of relief from Santa Rosa's Gabe Cramer and inspired by its rotund Mensch on a Bench mascot, Team Israel shocked the baseball world with wins in its first two games in the World Baseball Classic this week against much higher-ranked teams. Gabe Cramer, currently in Korea with the Israeli baseball team, playing for the Lexington Legends minor league team Cramer, 22, a star at Stanford University before being drafted by the Kansas City Royals, got three key outs as Team Israel made its main-draw WBC debut March 6 with a 2-1 10-inning upset of Korea, the host team.

