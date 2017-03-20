Wednesday's recap: Cubs 15, Athletics 11
The Cubs blew a 6-0 lead Wednesday but overcame a 10-7 deficit to pull away to a 15-11 victory over the Athletics before a sellout crowd of 15,448 at Sloan Park. The Cubs scored in every inning but the eighth.
