Toles, Turner hit back-to-back home runs in Dodgers' 11-6 win over A's

THE GAME: Andrew Toles and Justin Turner produced five runs with back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning of an 11-6 victory over the Oakland A's on Saturday afternoon at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. PITCHING REPORT: Oakland's first four batters against Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill went walk, strikeout, walk, three-run home run .

