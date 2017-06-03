The Weekly Bernie, 3/6/17: No notable Oakland A's in World Baseball Classic
Welcome back to The Weekly Bernie! It's the best dance in the game, so let's get rolling once more! The Oakland A's originally had five big leaguers accept invitations to play for five different teams in the World Baseball Classic: Khris Davis , Sonny Gray , Liam Hendriks , John Axford , and Santiago Casilla . Since, each of the five has either withdrawn from the tournament or been disqualified for various reasons.
