The Weekly Bernie, 3/27/16: Hahn, Maxwell optioned as Oakland A's Opening Day roster takes shape
Welcome back to The Weekly Bernie! It's the best dance in the game, so let's get rolling once more! On Sunday, the A's officially optioned both righty Jesse Hahn and catcher Bruce Maxwell to Triple-A. Hahn gave up seven runs over 3.1 innings in his start on Saturday against the Dodgers.
