The School of Imagination and Oakland A's to Host Second Annual...
American League All-Star Stephen Vogt to Join with Veritable Who's Who Roster of Sports Celebrities to Raise Funds for Inclusion Preschool and Early Intervention Programs to Bring out the Extraordinary in Every Child; Don't Miss the Fun -- Beginners Welcome -- Register Today! / EINPresswire.com / -- DUBLIN, CA-- - The School of Imagination , the region's only inclusion preschool based on the Early State Denver Model , and a Time magazine "Top 10 Medical Breakthrough" for the treatment of autism, announced it is joining with two-time American League All-Star and Oakland A's catcher, Stephen Vogt, to host the second annual Celebrity Texas Hold'em Poker Challenge .
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC