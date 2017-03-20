The School of Imagination and Oakland A's to Host Second Annual...

American League All-Star Stephen Vogt to Join with Veritable Who's Who Roster of Sports Celebrities to Raise Funds for Inclusion Preschool and Early Intervention Programs to Bring out the Extraordinary in Every Child; Don't Miss the Fun -- Beginners Welcome -- Register Today! / EINPresswire.com / -- DUBLIN, CA-- - The School of Imagination , the region's only inclusion preschool based on the Early State Denver Model , and a Time magazine "Top 10 Medical Breakthrough" for the treatment of autism, announced it is joining with two-time American League All-Star and Oakland A's catcher, Stephen Vogt, to host the second annual Celebrity Texas Hold'em Poker Challenge .

