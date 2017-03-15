The Oakland A's are reducing beer prices
Your team isn't very good, your stadium situation is in flux for the umpteenth year in a row and you're coming off a year in which your were 29th out of 30 in average attendance. What do you do? WHAT DO YOU DO? Opening day for the Oakland Athletics is less than a month away, and fans are already abuzz following team president Dave Kaval's announcement that beer prices have been lowered at the Oakland Coliseum.
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
