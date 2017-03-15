The Oakland A's are reducing beer prices

Your team isn't very good, your stadium situation is in flux for the umpteenth year in a row and you're coming off a year in which your were 29th out of 30 in average attendance. What do you do? WHAT DO YOU DO? Opening day for the Oakland Athletics is less than a month away, and fans are already abuzz following team president Dave Kaval's announcement that beer prices have been lowered at the Oakland Coliseum.

