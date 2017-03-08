Spring Training Game #10 Preview/Game Thread: A's v. D'Backs
After a day off the A's take on the Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields. Sonny Gray will make his second start of the spring with everyone looking for signs of his return to form after an uncharacteristically awful performance last season.
