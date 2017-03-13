Spring Game Thread #19: A's vs DBacks

St. Patrick's Day for the A's began with a sickening hangover, as it was reported that Jake Smolinski's injury will likely cause him to miss most of the season. While perhaps this was to be expected, with the scarcity of viable big-league capable options who are able to fake it at each outfield position in the A's organization, this is a rather big blow to the team.

