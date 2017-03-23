Spring Game #26: Bats Stay Hot - A's ...

Spring Game #26: Bats Stay Hot - A's Beat White Sox 8-2

17 hrs ago Read more: Athletics Nation

Today began rather inauspiciously for the Chicago White Sox , and it's safe to say the day didn't improve once they took the field in Mesa. After scratching Carlos Rodon from his scheduled start and finding out he will likely need to be placed on the disabled list , the A's proceeded to collect 15 hits en route to beating the South Siders 8-2.

