Renato Nunez looking to power up for the Aa s
Nunez is one of the top power prospects in the Oakland organization, a third baseman who models himself after another one-time third baseman, fellow Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera of the Tigers. He doesn't pretend that he hits like Cabrera, but the last three seasons he has hit 70 home runs and 232 RBI.
