Paul Blackburn among Aa s cuts, but Bob Melvin could see him make MLB debut in 2017

East Bay native Paul Blackburn was among four players the A's optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, but manager Bob Melvin wouldn't rule out the Heritage High-Brentwood product making his major league debut this year. Blackburn got roughed up in his most recent outing, allowing six hits, five runs and a pair of home runs Friday in relief against the Kansas City Royals that closed the gap in what had been an 11-2 game entering the bottom of the eighth inning.

