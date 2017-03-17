Outfielder Jake Smolinski has successful shoulder surgery
Athletics outfielder Jake Smolinski had successful arthroscopic surgery on his injured right shoulder Thursday in nearby Scottsdale, the team announced.. Smolinski, 28, had his labrum repaired and also underwent a bursectomy procedure.
