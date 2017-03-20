Oakland Athletics put giant A's cap o...

Oakland Athletics put giant A's cap on SF Muni stop

Read more: Curbed

In lieu of staying in their own lane, the Oakland Athletics have hopped over to the other side of the bay to spread fandom. Specifically, the team put a giant A's cap on top of a Powell Muni station.

Chicago, IL

