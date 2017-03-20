Oakland Athletics put giant A's cap on SF Muni stop
In lieu of staying in their own lane, the Oakland Athletics have hopped over to the other side of the bay to spread fandom. Specifically, the team put a giant A's cap on top of a Powell Muni station.
