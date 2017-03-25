Oakland Athletics: Kendall Graveman N...

Oakland Athletics: Kendall Graveman Named Opening Night Starter

Even with two rotation spots still up for grabs the Oakland Athletics have named Kendall Graveman as their Opening Night starter against the Los Angeles Angels on April 3. Graveman will be taking over what would have been the injured Sonny Gray 's role. Despite the disastrous year Gray had in 2016, the role still would have been his had he not been ruled out until May with a lat strain.

