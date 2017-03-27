Oakland Athletics 17-Year-Old Cuban Prospect Makes Franchise History
The Oakland Athletics signed five players, uncharacteristically going well over their allotted amount, spending $3 million to sign just one player alone. Yet when the team signed the then number four ranked international prospect , 17-year-old Lazaro Armenteros, known to most of the baseball world simply as "Lazarito," they knew what they were getting.
