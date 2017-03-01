Oakland A's 2017 Community Prospect List #27: Chris Iriart and the rest of the Top 30
We did it, Athletics Nation! We made it through 27 votes over two months to compile our 2017 Community Prospect List, and here it is in all its glory : First, a quick word on the newcomers. Iriart and Bolt are a pair of hitters from the 2015 draft, but it was the 12th-rounder Iriart who outperformed the 4th-rounder Bolt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC