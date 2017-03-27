New studio analyst Jose Canseco should make A's coverage must-see TV this season
Jose Canseco, right, and his former teammates celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Oakland A's 1989 World Series championship in 2014. Former Oakland slugger Jose Canseco - who is as well known for his outlandish comments in retirement and tell-all book about using performance-enhancing drugs as for the 462 home runs he hit during 17 major league seasons - will join NBC Sports California as an A's analyst this season, the network announced Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC