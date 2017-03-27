New studio analyst Jose Canseco shoul...

New studio analyst Jose Canseco should make A's coverage must-see TV this season

Jose Canseco, right, and his former teammates celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Oakland A's 1989 World Series championship in 2014. Former Oakland slugger Jose Canseco - who is as well known for his outlandish comments in retirement and tell-all book about using performance-enhancing drugs as for the 462 home runs he hit during 17 major league seasons - will join NBC Sports California as an A's analyst this season, the network announced Monday.

