MLB notes: Rangers execs: No talk of Cuban players coming illegally

Athletics second baseman Jed Lowrie, left, prepares to tag the Angels' Nolan Fontana out at second on an attempted steal during a Feb. 26 spring-training game in Mesa, Ariz. Two Texas Rangers executives testified Tuesday they never discussed bringing Cuban ballplayers to the U.S. illegally with a Florida sports agent on trial for allegedly smuggling players from the communist-governed island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.