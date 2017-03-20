Midland players who could be A's future get their rings
Raul Alcantara, who made it from Double-A to the big leagues last year, is part of a winning crew at Double-A Midland last season MESA, Ariz. The bulk of the players on last year's A's Double-A Midland roster were given their rings for having won the 2016 Texas League title before Monday's game with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
