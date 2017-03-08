Melvin expected to return to A's on Sunday
A's manager Bob Melvin is expected to rejoin the team Sunday following the death of his mother, Judy, who passed away Friday evening. A's bench coach Mark Kotsay, acting manager since Melvin's departure from Arizona, said Melvin made it back to the Bay Area in time to be by his mother's side.
