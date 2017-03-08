Mark Kotsay to fill in as A's manager with Bob Melvin away
Bench coach Mark Kotsay, and manager Bob Melvin watch the at ion during Oakland Athletics spring training workouts at the Lew Wolff Training Complex in Mesa, Arizona on Saturday February 27, 2016. Bench coach Mark Kotsay, and manager Bob Melvin watch the at ion during Oakland Athletics spring training workouts at the Lew Wolff Training Complex in Mesa, Arizona on Saturday February 27, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC