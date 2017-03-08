Mark Kotsay to fill in as A's manager with Bob Melvin away

Bench coach Mark Kotsay, and manager Bob Melvin watch the at ion during Oakland Athletics spring training workouts at the Lew Wolff Training Complex in Mesa, Arizona on Saturday February 27, 2016. Bench coach Mark Kotsay, and manager Bob Melvin watch the at ion during Oakland Athletics spring training workouts at the Lew Wolff Training Complex in Mesa, Arizona on Saturday February 27, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.