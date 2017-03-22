Liam Hendriks: Elite Relief Pitcher
Through the first half of 2016 Liam Hendriks carried a 6.00 ERA and allowed a .354 wOBA - how can he be elite? In the second half he decreased his ERA by nearly four full runs and his wOBA by 101 points. Unlucky doesn't even begin to describe his first half results.
