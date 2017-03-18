Kendall Graveman quickly locking down...

Kendall Graveman quickly locking down on Opening Day starter nod

Bob Melvin still isn't ready to make the call on his Opening Day starter, but if it isn't Kendall Graveman, it's only because the A's want a nice, leisurely paced three-hour ballgame to sell more of that cheaper beer they're promising. Graveman, Oakland's best starting pitcher in 2016, looks every bit like he's going to keep that title in 2017 and maybe even kick it up a notch to legitimate ace status.

