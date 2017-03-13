Jon Gray takes the mound for the Rockies in Cactus League action
Jon Gray will make his third Spring Training start today as the Colorado Rockies travel to take on the Oakland Athletics . The road game means the Rockies are not sending their top lineup out behind Gray, but notable among the starters are Trevor Story at shortstop and Raimel Tapia in left field.
