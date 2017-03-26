Jharel Cotton took a lesson from his previous spring start _ it does him no good to sit around during long innings Jharel Cotton bounces back, ready for A's rotation Jharel Cotton took a lesson from his previous spring start _ it does him no good to sit around during long innings Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mFiRVn PHOENIX - Jharel Cotton took a lesson from his previous spring start - it does him no good to sit around during long innings. Cotton struck out seven and allowed a run over 5 2/3 innings, helping the Oakland Athletics beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-1 on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.