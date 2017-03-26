Jharel Cotton bounces back, ready for...

Jharel Cotton bounces back, ready for A's rotation

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Jharel Cotton took a lesson from his previous spring start _ it does him no good to sit around during long innings Jharel Cotton bounces back, ready for A's rotation Jharel Cotton took a lesson from his previous spring start _ it does him no good to sit around during long innings Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mFiRVn PHOENIX - Jharel Cotton took a lesson from his previous spring start - it does him no good to sit around during long innings. Cotton struck out seven and allowed a run over 5 2/3 innings, helping the Oakland Athletics beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-1 on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15) Apr '15 EARL SCOTT 1
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,867 • Total comments across all topics: 279,853,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC