Israel's Lavarnway named MVP of Pool A

12 hrs ago Read more: Oakland Athletics

Team Israel sprinted out of Pool A with a perfect record on the strength of an offense that scored 21 runs on 36 hits in three games, so it makes sense the Most Valuable Player of that pool would be an Israeli slugger. The distinction went to catcher Ryan Lavarnway , who was voted Pool A MVP by members of the media on Thursday.

