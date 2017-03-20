Inbox: Future Top 100 prospect candidates
Greetings from the National High School Invitational at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C. Even though I'm in the middle of this terrific high school tournament with a ton of good With Spring Training coming to an end, many of you wanted to talk about prospect performances this spring. More specifically, there were questions about those prospects and their futures as potential Top 100-type guys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC