Healy prepping for shifts around diamond

If Ryon Healy 's seamless transition to the Major League level is any indication, the A's youngster should manage another significant adjustment just fine. Healy, who unseated Danny Valencia at third base and hit .305 with 13 home runs upon his promotion out of the All-Star break last year, is acclimating to a multifaceted role that will require him to be ready to do any one of three jobs this season: first base, third base and designated hitter.

