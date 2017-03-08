Healy homers off good buddy from Team Italy

The A's got a look at Team Italy on Wednesday -- and a peek at some of their own players wearing the Italia blue. In need of some extra pitchers, Italy borrowed a handful from Oakland, including right-hander Zach Neal , who took the mound in opposition of his teammates in the fifth inning and offered up a homer to one: Ryon Healy , who sent a towering shot to left field for his second spring home run as the A's rolled to a 7-0 win in the exhibition contest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.