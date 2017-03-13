Healy gives A's a boost with 4th spri...

Healy gives A's a boost with 4th spring homer

Chris Owings ' two-run triple in the first inning propelled the D-backs to victory behind rotation candidate Archie Bradley , who delivered five innings of one-run ball in a 3-2 win over the A's at Hohokam Stadium on Friday afternoon. Owings, in competition for an Opening Day roster spot, finished with two hits, while second baseman Brandon Drury chipped in with an RBI double in the fifth against right-hander John Axford .

