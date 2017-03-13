Healy gives A's a boost with 4th spring homer
Chris Owings ' two-run triple in the first inning propelled the D-backs to victory behind rotation candidate Archie Bradley , who delivered five innings of one-run ball in a 3-2 win over the A's at Hohokam Stadium on Friday afternoon. Owings, in competition for an Opening Day roster spot, finished with two hits, while second baseman Brandon Drury chipped in with an RBI double in the fifth against right-hander John Axford .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oakland Athletics.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC