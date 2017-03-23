Game report: Guerra roughed up in ugly outinga
Game report: Junior Guerra roughed up in ugly outing against A's Right-hander Junior Guerra surrenders 10 hits, seven earned runs over 3 2/3 innings on Thursday. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://jsonl.in/2nJEkMD Brewers manager Craig Counsell pulls starting pitcher Junior Guerra out of the game against the Athletics during the fourth inning at HoHoKam Stadium.
