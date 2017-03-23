Friday Bantering: Blue Jays Linked to Angel Pagan

Last night, Jon Heyman reported that the Blue Jays , along with the Philadelphia Phillies , have been linked to free agent outfielder Angel Pagan. This is the second such time that the Blue Jays have been connected to Pagan, the first coming on March 5th, when MLB.com writer Gregor Chisholm reported that Pagan was on Toronto's radar, but it was unlikely for the team to sign him.

