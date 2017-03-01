For A's Gray, new season is fresh start
A healthy Sonny Gray took the mound against the Padres in a Cactus League game Wednesday afternoon and unleashed strikes with ease. Oakland's ace counted off 19, to be exact, in 27 tries, and looked very comfortable on the mound, striking out four over two scoreless innings in a San Diego win.
