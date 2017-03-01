DScoop Going Strong in Phoenix

DScoop Going Strong in Phoenix

Since Wednesday, hundreds of HP users have been gathered in Phoenix for the DScoop Imagine conference . Among them have been Mike Loyd, IPMA's executive director, and John Sarantakos, director of the University of Oklahoma's in-plant, both of whom report a very busy event full of enthusiastic printers.

