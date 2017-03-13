Derek Norris Reunion

The Nationals are releasing Derek Norris . I am wondering if the Oakland Athletics should select him or wait until he clears waivers and then select him? I am to understand he is currently owed around $4.5M, I am not certain if he has any minor league options but would it not be a wise idea to pick him up and send him to AAA Nashville just in case Josh Phegley has any set backs? At the present moment, Stephen Vogt has little or no trade value because he is considered one of the poorest defensive catchers in baseball.

