Cotton K's 7 Brewers; Maxwell homers twice

Brewers starter Matt Garza , who has been trying to incorporate more offspeed pitches this spring, allowed five runs over 2 1/3 innings an 11-1 loss to the A's on Sunday at Maryvale Baseball Park. prospect according to MLBPipeline.com, threw 5 2/3 strong innings, giving up four hits and a walk while striking out seven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oakland Athletics.