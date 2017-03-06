Casilla's lessons to prospects go beyond game
Santiago Casilla 's prolonged stay in his homeland in recent weeks offered him an opportunity to speak with young players at Oakland's Dominican Republic academy. "I was just showing them what the A's organization is like, what they were going to expect when they got here and what they needed to do to prepare themselves for the season," Casilla said through interpreter Juan Dorado shortly after arriving in A's camp on Sunday after waiting out visa delays.
