Astros' Reddick makes first spring start in left field

6 hrs ago

Josh Reddick's start in left field in the Astros' 3-1 loss to the Mets on Saturday was his first since 2011, the final season he played with the Boston Red Sox before he was traded to the Oakland Athletics. The Astros are reintroducing left field to Reddick, their primary right fielder, as they plan ahead for specific configurations of their versatile outfield.

